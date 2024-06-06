Veterans sing and dance at close of town commemoration service in Normandy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veterans sing and dance at close of town commemoration service in Normandy

By Press Association
Veteran Alec Penstone enjoys a dance with Reverend Mandy Reynolds, while Henry Rice sings (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Normandy veteran who ended a poignant ceremony overlooking Gold Beach with a song and a dance said it’s “difficult to stop a few tears” when revisiting France.

Henry Rice, 98, joined singer Emma Brown before forming a line with other veterans and guests and swaying to Auld Lang Syne.

More than a dozen veterans were honoured with a standing ovation as they arrived at the ceremony in Arromanches, a service held every year in the liberated coastal town since June 6 1944.

Crowds cheered while watching the town parade and service, some watching from shop windows and a cafe rooftop overlooking the square.

He added: “It’s difficult to stop a few tears.

“It’s like coming back to France every time, I get very emotional. I then pretend no, I’m not emotional, I am happy, but in reality I’ve come to remember comrades, to say sorry.

“But at the same time I look up there at that gentleman, merci beaucoup.”

On swaying with Reverend Mandy Reynolds to Auld Lang Syne, Mr Rice, from Surrey, said: “She is a wonderful lady. And when I say the expression I love her I mean [like] I love life, she is super.”

Mr Rice, who served on HMS Eastway, said the 80th anniversary is a “special year” which makes him remember “more deeply”.

On his plans for the rest of D-Day, he added: “I want a bottle of calvados and then we go back to the hotel tonight, I’m going to have a superb dinner.”

Veteran Alec Penstone also danced at the ceremony, arm in arm with Ms Reynolds.

Singer Ms Brown, 38, said the spirit of the ceremony was the same as it has been for 10 years, and that in contrast to TV events “this is really the pilgrimage and the spirit here”.

She said: “It’s amazing. They have so much energy. They can party, we, the younger people, are getting tired.

“But it’s also amazing because you feel them relaxed, and you feel it’s almost like they become younger behind their eyes. Something sparkles. It’s really nice.”

In the hot sunshine on Thursday, veterans wore sunglasses as they looked out to sea over Gold Beach where troops landed 80 years ago.

The mayor of Arromanches, Marcel Bastide, said the invasion was a “real time of liberation” for the town.

“We thank you veterans very much. We will never forget you.”