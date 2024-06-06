Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and James Maddison cut from England Euro 2024 squad

Jack Grealish and James Maddison have missed the cut for England’s Euro 2024 squad, with the long-serving Harry Maguire failing in his battle to be fit for Germany.

Gareth Southgate named an initial 33-man training squad that needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday, just over an hour after the final friendly against Iceland finishes.

But rather than wait until UEFA’s deadline, the England boss decided to announce the final cut on the eve of the Wembley send-off.

Inexperienced quartet Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah unsurprisingly miss out, although the omissions of Grealish, Maddison and Maguire are more eye-catching.

Manchester City playmaker Grealish and Tottenham’s Maddison made substitute appearances against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday but have both been told they will not be going to Germany.

Maddison wrote on social media: “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that.

“I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

Maguire could end up being a big blow given his importance to Southgate’s side in the last three tournaments.

The 31-year-old defender picked up a calf injury in training in early May and Manchester United thought he could be back for the FA Cup final, but a slow recovery time ruled him out of that and now the Euros.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire posted on social media.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

Luke Shaw, right, will be on the plane but Harry Maguire misses out (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw looked more of a doubt having been laid low by a muscle injury of his own since mid-February, but the left-back will be on the plane to Germany.

Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is the youngest member of a group that includes fellow midfielder Adam Wharton, who impressed on his debut off the bench against Bosnia.

Southgate has taken Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins as back-up to striker Harry Kane, who ended the season with a back complaint.

England kick-off their Euros campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, before completing Group C against Denmark and Slovenia.