Body found in search for two-year-old boy who fell into river in Leicester

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by Leicestershire Police of Xielo Maruziva (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by Leicestershire Police of Xielo Maruziva (Leicestershire Police/PA)

A body has been found in the search for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva who fell into the River Soar in February, Leicestershire Police said.

A search was launched to find Xielo after Leicestershire Police received reports that the little boy, who was with family members, fell into the water on February 18 in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane, Leicester.

The body was found on Thursday morning in the area of Aylestone Meadows near the river after work was carried out.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the coroner has been informed and Xielo’s family are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “This is devastating news and our thoughts are with Xielo’s family.

Xielo Maruziva missing
A police diver from Nottinghamshire Police’s underwater search team searches the river Soar in February (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We are so sorry to bring them this news which we were all dreading and our full support is being provided to them at this most difficult time.

“Formal identification will now take place and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“Full support is also being provided to the workers who were in the area of Aylestone Meadows this morning and I want to thank them for their support and co-operation in the most horrendous and unimaginable circumstances.”

Ms Kerr thanked everyone involved in the search, as well as the community and wider members of the public.