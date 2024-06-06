William joins world leaders and veterans at poignant D-Day ceremony in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William joins world leaders and veterans at poignant D-Day ceremony in France

By Press Association
Left to right, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, the Prince of Wales, the Prince of Wales and Australia’s governor-general David Hurley attend the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, joining over 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world (Louis Benoist/PA)
Left to right, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, the Prince of Wales, the Prince of Wales and Australia’s governor-general David Hurley attend the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, joining over 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world (Louis Benoist/PA)

The Prince of Wales took his place with world leaders at a poignant ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day where veterans received the appreciation of the public.

William represented his father the King at the last major commemoration marking the Normandy landings, staged within touching distance of the Second World War campaign’s infamous Omaha Beach.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron hosted prime ministers, kings, crown princes and presidents who all deferred to the elderly veterans, laden with medals and given pride of place during the ceremony.

Whenever the old soldiers, sailors or airmen came into view on giant screens they received warm applause from the thousands of guests that filled stands overlooking the beach.

US Second World War veteran Andre C Chappaz waves as he arrives at the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
US Second World War veteran Andre C Chappaz waves as he arrives at the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Louis Benoist/PA)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska received a positive welcome from the spectators when they arrived at the site, where US forces faced a hail of enemy firepower during Operation Overlord, the code name for the invasion of Europe.

The American troops suffered the largest number of casualties among the five beach areas – Gold, Juno, Sword, Omaha and Utah – that the Allies invaded on D-Day, but their achievements in gaining a foothold at a terrible cost in human life have come to symbolise human fortitude in adversity.

The Prince of Wales talks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they attend the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
The Prince of Wales talks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they attend the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The embattled leader of Ukraine was cheered when he entered the ceremony’s arena and he met William for the first time since Russia invaded his country and was photographed shaking hands with the future king.

In a speech Mr Macron highlighted the war in eastern Europe, telling the guests: “When we look at war coming back to our continent, when we look at people questioning the values for which we fought, when we look at those who want to change borders by force by rewriting history – let us stand with dignity and look at those who landed here.

President of France Emmanuel Macron during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
President of France Emmanuel Macron during the commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Let us have their courage.

“Here, the President of Ukraine – your presence here today shows us this in a very forceful way.”

The ceremony featured haunting music from French composer Erik Satie, recollections on the Second World War from servicemen and performances by young people.

Pipers also played a mournful tune as a team of skydivers gracefully landed on the beach at regular intervals.

US President Joe Biden wipes his eye during the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
US President Joe Biden wipes his eye during the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived an hour late for the event which was delayed, but the US leader, who had been attending other commemorative events during the day, was photographed wiping away a tear at one point during the ceremony.