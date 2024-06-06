William joins world leaders and veterans at poignant D-Day ceremony in France

The Prince of Wales took his place with world leaders at a poignant ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day where veterans received the appreciation of the public.

William represented his father the King at the last major commemoration marking the Normandy landings, staged within touching distance of the Second World War campaign’s infamous Omaha Beach.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron hosted prime ministers, kings, crown princes and presidents who all deferred to the elderly veterans, laden with medals and given pride of place during the ceremony.

Whenever the old soldiers, sailors or airmen came into view on giant screens they received warm applause from the thousands of guests that filled stands overlooking the beach.

US Second World War veteran Andre C Chappaz waves as he arrives at the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Louis Benoist/PA)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska received a positive welcome from the spectators when they arrived at the site, where US forces faced a hail of enemy firepower during Operation Overlord, the code name for the invasion of Europe.

The American troops suffered the largest number of casualties among the five beach areas – Gold, Juno, Sword, Omaha and Utah – that the Allies invaded on D-Day, but their achievements in gaining a foothold at a terrible cost in human life have come to symbolise human fortitude in adversity.

The Prince of Wales talks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they attend the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The embattled leader of Ukraine was cheered when he entered the ceremony’s arena and he met William for the first time since Russia invaded his country and was photographed shaking hands with the future king.

In a speech Mr Macron highlighted the war in eastern Europe, telling the guests: “When we look at war coming back to our continent, when we look at people questioning the values for which we fought, when we look at those who want to change borders by force by rewriting history – let us stand with dignity and look at those who landed here.

President of France Emmanuel Macron during the commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Let us have their courage.

“Here, the President of Ukraine – your presence here today shows us this in a very forceful way.”

The ceremony featured haunting music from French composer Erik Satie, recollections on the Second World War from servicemen and performances by young people.

Pipers also played a mournful tune as a team of skydivers gracefully landed on the beach at regular intervals.

US President Joe Biden wipes his eye during the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived an hour late for the event which was delayed, but the US leader, who had been attending other commemorative events during the day, was photographed wiping away a tear at one point during the ceremony.