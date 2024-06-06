Rob Page promises not to lose focus despite Wales drawing with Gibraltar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page promises not to lose focus despite Wales drawing with Gibraltar

By Press Association
Rob Page had to face up to jeers from Wales supporters after his side’s goalless friendly draw against Gibraltar (David Davies/PA)
Rob Page faced up to the jeers directed at him after Wales were held to a draw by Gibraltar and promised not to lose focus on his long-term plan.

Page had to withstand boos and calls for him to quit from some Wales fans after Gibraltar – ranked 203 out of the 210 teams in world football – fought out a 0-0 friendly draw at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

It was Wales’ first game since losing a play-off final penalty shoot-out to Poland in March that denied them a place at Euro 2024 this summer.

“It’s part of the job,” Wales manager Page said when asked about the wrath of the fans being aimed at him, while those same supporters had applauded the players at the final whistle.

“When you’re a manager of a football club or an international team you set yourself up for criticism.

“We’ve had a result that’s not gone our way against Gibraltar and I’ll take the criticism. I took it as a player and as a manager.

Wales Squad Announcement – Urdd Eisteddfod – Wednesday May 29th
Rob Page wants Wales to be patient (PA)

“We were a penalty kick away from qualifying for the Euros and we’re unbeaten since September.

“The form at the minute has been OK with regards to results. We haven’t qualified for the Euros, but we’ll regroup and go again (against Slovakia) on Sunday.”

With the play-off final against Poland ending in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes, Wales are actually unbeaten in nine games.

Only once in their 148-year history, under Mark Hughes between 2001 and 2003, have Wales enjoyed a longer undefeated run.

The Football Association of Wales immediately backed Page to continue in his role after the Poland defeat, and the 49-year-old has over two years left on his contract.

Asked if drawing with Gibraltar would damage that unity between board and manager, Page said: “If you’ve got a business plan and a long-term plan you can’t be emotional.

“That’s a question you should ask the board or the chief exec or the president, not myself.

“I’m not going to lose focus on the long-term plan we’ve got.”

Page fielded one of the most inexperienced sides in Welsh history against Gibraltar, opponents they had swept aside 4-0 in a Wrexham friendly last October.

There were only 44 caps in the starting line-up and not one of the XI played in the Premier League in the season just finished.

Five players – Charlie Crew, Fin Stevens, Jay DaSilva, Lewis Koumas and Tom King – made debuts, and it was not until the established strike trio Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Kieffer Moore came off the bench for the final half-hour that Wales looked like scoring.

Page said: “Of course, it’s Gibraltar. But I want to put a bit of context on it.

“We’ve just missed out on the Euros and this is our first game after that.

“The lads are on the back of three weeks off, so it was unrealistic to start with our strongest team for the two games.

“That’s the reason we picked that team to play that game. We’ve exposed some of the younger lads and given them that reward, because they’ve been excellent as squad players.

“We’ve also introduced younger lads into the group. I’m still going to take these friendlies because we want to expose these younger players.”