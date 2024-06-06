US to send new £175m military aid package to Ukraine, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US to send new £175m military aid package to Ukraine, officials say

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The US will send about 225 million dollars (£175 million) in military aid to Ukraine, officials said on Thursday.

The new package will includes ammunition Kyiv’s forces could use to strike threats inside Russia to defend the city of Kharkiv from a heavy Russian assault.

The officials said the aid includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds.

D-Day 80th Anniversary
President Joe Biden delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark D-Day 80th anniversary. Officials have said that the US will send millions in military aid to Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

Under a new US directive, Ukraine can use such weapons to strike across the border into Russia if forces there are attacking or preparing to attack.

That change, however, does not alter US policy that directs Ukraine not to use American-provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other munitions to strike offensively inside Russia, according to US officials.

The new aid package comes as President Joe Biden used his speech at the American cemetery in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to vow that the US “will not walk away” from the defence of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe.

To do so, he said, would mean the US has forgotten “what happened here on these hallowed beaches”.

Mr Biden is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Friday.

On Wednesday, a Western official and a US senator said Ukraine has used US weapons to strike inside Russia.

A June 3 report from the Institute for the Study of War suggests that Ukrainian forces used a HIMARS system to strike a Russian S-300/400 air defence battery in the Belgorod region in recent days.

The new aid package is being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which pulls systems and munitions from existing US stockpiles so they can go quickly to the war front.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian officials have pressed the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24 Mechanised brigade/AP)

Officials said the aid package also includes missiles for the Hawk air defence system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems, 155mm Howitzers, armoured vehicles, trailers, patrol boats, demolition materials and a wide range of other spare parts and equipment.

Ukrainian officials have pressed the US to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, sits just 20km (12 miles) from the Russian border and has come under intensified Russian attack.

In response to Nato allies allowing Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.

The additional HIMARS munitions are part of a US effort to beef up Ukraine’s use of the key weapons.

The State Department last month approved a proposed emergency sale of HIMARS systems to Ukraine for an estimated 30 million dollars. It said Ukraine has asked to buy three of the rocket systems, which would be funded by the government of Germany.