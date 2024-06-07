What the papers say – June 7

The Friday papers are led by tributes to those who served during the Normandy invasion as two emotional days of commemoration come to a close.

The Daily Express and The Sun lead with comments from King Charles, who praised Britain’s ex-servicemen for their “bravery and sacrifice” during the 1944 beach invasion.

‘It’s almost impossible to grasp the courage it would have taken to run into the fury of battle that day’ Tomorrow’s D-Day special wrap. pic.twitter.com/wL5jdzqqZm — The Sun (@TheSun) June 6, 2024

“In the footsteps of heroes” is the headline of The Telegraph, while Metro carries the words: “We will remember them.”

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'In the footsteps of heroes' #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇 https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/vaC6KXX8li — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 6, 2024

Metro: At the going down of the sun and in the morning we WILL REMEMBER THEM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y3sOkGf2N3 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the ceremony early in order to film an interview with ITV.

Elsewhere, the i says Reform UK has experienced a surge in the polls since unveiling Nigel Farage as its new leader.

The i: Reform surges as five-point poll boost shows Farage effect #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7p0GagWELy — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 6, 2024

The Daily Mail says a search is underway on the Greek island of Symi for missing TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley.

Daily Mail: Mail health guru Michael Mosley missing in Greece #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WjZHDmYs7K — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 6, 2024

The Guardian reports the Conservative Party is facing questions over its decision to keep millions of pounds of donations from major donor Frank Hester, following a series of allegations from a former employee.

The Guardian: Pressure on Tories to return £15mdonations after new Hester claims #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3myWBOx4mF — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 6, 2024

The Green Party is also under pressure after candidates shared “antisemitic” slurs and conspiracy theories online, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with the European Central Bank cutting interest rates for the first time in five years.

Financial Times: ECB cuts rates for first time in 5 years after inflation eases #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mCyC1qNVb9 — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 6, 2024

And the Daily Star calls a man named Nigel “a legend” for his comments about politicians.