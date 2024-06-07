Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after boy found injured at house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after boy found injured at house

By Press Association
Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old was found seriously injured at a house, police have said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old was found seriously injured at a house, police have said.

Officers were called to a property in Ravenna Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland, shortly before 5am on Wednesday.

Inside the address, emergency services found a boy who had suffered multiple wounds to his back which were thought to have been caused by a blade.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition, Northumbria Police said.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Following a police investigation which led to six arrests being made, two boys aged 17 and 16 and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with attempted murder.

The youths, who cannot be identified by the media due to their age, were due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Atkinson said: “This is clearly a very serious incident that may cause understandable concern within our communities.

“Thankfully, the injured boy is expected to survive despite his injuries and we will continue to offer his family any support they need at this difficult time.”