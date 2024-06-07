Four rare tiger cubs born at Longleat a month ago doing well, keepers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four rare tiger cubs born at Longleat a month ago doing well, keepers say

By Press Association
Four rare tiger cubs born at Longleat (Ian Turner/PA)
Four rare tiger cubs born at Longleat are doing well, with their personalities now beginning to develop, keepers say.

The four-week-old cubs are Amur tigers, which are one of the most endangered animals in the world, with only around 450 remaining in the wild.

They were born to mother Yana and father Red, both nine years old, at Longleat safari park in Wiltshire, in May.

One the park’s four rare Amur tiger cubs
Their births accounted for half of all successful Amur tigers born in Europe so far this year, and more than a quarter of births across Europe in the previous two years.

Caleb Hall, of Longleat, said: “They are doing really well, as is mum. We still have to feed Yana a bit more because she’s extra hungry having to feed the four little cubs but it’s all going well.

“The cubs are developing so quickly. They’ve got their eyes open now and they’re starting to formulate what they see and what they hear, so they’ll start looking in the direction of sound.

“They’ve started to walk around a little bit more and tire Yana out a bit more, she has to keep an eye on them now and if they leave the box, she has to go and bring them back.

“They’re starting to get to that age where they want to explore.

“I think in the next couple of weeks they’ll start wanting to try food as well.”

Four rare Amur tiger cubs with their mother, Yana
Mr Hall said the cubs would have their first vaccinations at eight weeks, followed by their second vaccinations when they reach 12-weeks old.

“Hopefully they’ll start to wander outside for the first time when they’re three-months-old,” he added.

Carnivore keeper Kayleigh Smith said the cubs were beginning to develop their own personalities, with one keen to explore and others who prefer to hide away.

“Because the cubs are getting to the four-week old stage, Yana is being able to take a bit of a step back with the care,” she added.

“So she is feeding them really regularly which is really great for us to see.

“She’s managing to feed them for an hour or so then she manages to give herself a break, she’s quite happy they will just roam in the box while she takes herself outside and has a lay down.”

One of the park’s four rare Amur tiger cubs being groomed by its mother, Yana
The cubs are Yana’s second litter, as she gave birth to two cubs called Rusty and Yuki in 2019.

They are expected to go into the main paddock at Longleat in late summer.

Amur tigers, which are native to the far east of Russia, are the largest of the big cats and can weigh up to 300kg.

The species was on the brink of extinction in the 1940s, due to hunting and logging. It is believed the population fell as low as just 20 to 30 animals at one stage.