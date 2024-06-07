Record number of flood warnings for Britain in winter 2024 – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record number of flood warnings for Britain in winter 2024 – analysis

By Press Association
Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York in January (PA)
Britain saw the highest number of flood alerts and warnings in the first four months of 2024, with up to 40 issued on average each day, according to an analysis of Environment Agency figures.

Round Our Way, a not-for-profit organisation supporting people in the UK affected by climate change, obtained data from the agency under the Freedom of Information Act on the number of warnings and alerts issued across the country since current records began in 2006.

The period of January to April this year saw a record 4,858 warnings and alerts issued across Britain, a jump of almost 500 since the previous record of 4,373 for the first four months of 2020.

The organisation said the figures show a long-term upward trend in terms of the number of safety warnings for river and sea flooding issued to the public by the Environment Agency over the four months.

Floods
A person walks through flood water in Littlehampton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It said the data does not include surface water flooding, when too much rainwater overwhelms existing drainage systems or cannot soak into the ground.

The analysis comes after the UK recorded one of its wettest winters on record and the wettest February on record for England and Wales, which had widespread impacts on farmers, drainage systems, businesses and transport.

Recent research from World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that human-caused climate change made the UK’s autumn and winter storm rainfall about 20% heavier.

The Round Our Way analysis showed that England recorded the highest number of alerts and warnings in 19 years since current records began in 2006 with 3,986, broken down into 2,561 alerts, 1,423 warnings and two severe warnings.

In Scotland, 389 flood alerts and warnings were issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) during the first four months of 2024, above the average 223 issued in those months each year since 2006.

In Wales, 483 flood alerts and warnings were issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) between January and April, which is almost twice the average of 254 for those months since 2006.

Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way, said: “These figures back up what many of us are thinking, as climate change sets in, more floods are happening.

“Climate change and the floods that come with it are leaving families more and more exposed.

“Politicians need to invest in clean energy so we can cut fossil fuels and protect our families from this getting worse.”

Floods
Cyclists observe flood water in Walton, near to Stratford-upon-Avon (Jacob King/PA)

The organisation shared stories from members of the public who have been affected by recent flooding.

Pauline Crane, 56, a childminder from Stockley, Wiltshire said she was left “broken mentally” after her village home and workplace were flooded three times in three months this year by surface water, leaving her with a £20,000 bill.

“I am now trying to keep my business and my sanity going,” she said.

Meanwhile, John Bracken, 76, who runs a pest control business in Lancashire and is also head flood warden for the village of Churchtown, said the last year has been “worse than ever”.

“We get a lot of warnings, we’ve had probably at least six this year, including last week.”