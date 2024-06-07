Home Alone house being sold – swinging paint tins not included

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Home Alone house being sold – swinging paint tins not included

By Press Association
The house in Winnetka (Nam Y Huh/AP)
The house in Winnetka (Nam Y Huh/AP)

The house where Kevin McCallister’s Home Alone hi-jinks took place is changing hands.

And if the new owner wants to watch the family favourite, there is a movie theatre inside – one of many upgrades since the Chicago property was renovated and expanded in 2018.

Sale of the Winnetka house, portrayed in the 1990 film, is under way, days after being listed for 5.25 million dollars (£4.13 million), said Dawn McKenna and Katie Moor, agents with Coldwell Banker Realty.

The 82nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Macaulay Culkin (Ian West/PA)

“We’re thrilled with the way this home captured everyone’s attention and hearts due to its well-deserved place in cinematic history and the timeless holiday memories it evokes,” Ms McKenna and Ms Moor told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The brick Georgian-style house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 9,000 square feet of space. There is a fully equipped gym and indoor sports court with a basketball hoop.

Home Alone is the comedic story of eight-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind while his family travels to Europe at Christmas.

Kevin defends the house from two bumbling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, including by striking them with paint cans swinging from rope.

The house last sold in 2012 for 1.58 million dollars (£1.24 million).