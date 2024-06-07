Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson hopes MLB London Series ‘lasts forever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson hopes MLB London Series ‘lasts forever’

By Press Association
Phillies boss Rob Thomson wants baseball to be a permanent fixture in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Phillies boss Rob Thomson wants baseball to be a permanent fixture in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson wants Major League Baseball to make London an annual pilgrimage just as the NFL has enjoyed long-term success in the English capital.

Thomson’s National League East-leading Phillies take on division rivals the New York Mets at London Stadium this weekend in the third edition of the London Series, a stop on MLB’s ‘World Tour’ they hope will help propel ‘America’s pastime’ into new global markets.

Two more MLB teams will travel to London in 2026, after which future trips across the pond remain an optimistic uncertainty.

Thomson said: “I hope [the London Series] lasts forever, to tell you the truth. I think this is a great experience for everyone.

“I think growing the sport all over the world, having competitive baseball in every country in the world, the sport’s only going to be better.

“This is a great facility, it seems like the people of Great Britain have really taken to this, and they come out, it’s a great experience.

“It’s been fantastic. We had a little reception last night at the Tower of London, and then we found out that there was a Philly bar, so [we thought] ‘let’s head over’ and we had a great time.”

Make no mistake – despite the sightseeing, both teams are taking Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon’s regular-season matches very seriously.

The Phillies take on division rivals the New York Mets in a two-game series
The Phillies take on division rivals the New York Mets in a two-game series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Phillies, World Series champions in 1980 and 2008 and runners-up in 2022, sit seven-and-a-half games clear of the Atlanta Braves, second in the NL East, having played 63 of MLB’s gruelling 162-game season.

The Mets sit 16.5 games behind this weekend’s opponents having played one game fewer and are coming off a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals following a slump that saw them win just nine of their 28 games in May.

Thomson said his organisation has done “everything we can” to ensure the Phillies have the best chance of maintaining their momentum and are not disrupted by the six-hour time difference, arriving via a plane boasting “100-something lay-down seats”.

Two weeks ago the Phillies flew out to Colorado, then made their way to San Francisco to face the Giants before returning back east to host the St Louis Cardinals – who featured alongside the Chicago Cubs in last year’s London Series – and the Milwaukee Brewers.

By the time they return from London, the Phillies will have crossed 18 time zones since May 23, when they departed for the Rockies road trip.

According to reports, MLB has so far struck out on plans to stage a series in Paris next season after failing to find a suitable promoter, while teams are yet to be announced for the last currently-scheduled London match-up in two years’ time.

The future of the London Series – and other international games – will depend on the outcome of negotiations between MLB and its powerful player union, the MLBPA, with the current collective bargaining agreement expiring in 2026.

Keeping players and managers enthusiastic about the idea of a cross-continental competition, then, will be paramount should MLB decide the British experiment is worth fighting for.

Mets pitcher Sean Manaea, who is set to start for New York on Saturday night, is adamant that, despite the toll on players, the pay-off is there.

He said: “I’m all for it. I love travelling, being tired. The grind is part of the process, and the only way to expand the game, grow the game, it’s healthy for it.

“Being able to play baseball in a different country, city, it’s so cool and special to me. Even though it is a little hard at times, it’s definitely worth it.”