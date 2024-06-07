England freeze during shock defeat to Iceland in final friendly before Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

England freeze during shock defeat to Iceland in final friendly before Euro 2024

By Press Association
England suffered a shock defeat to Iceland at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
England suffered a shock defeat to Iceland at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s last match before Euro 2024 ended in boos at the final whistle after Gareth Southgate’s side stumbled to a defeat against Iceland that was as disappointing as it was surprising.

What was supposed to be a relatively straightforward send-off friendly instead ended in an alarming loss to a nation that will be watching this summer’s tournament from afar.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson put Iceland into a shock early lead and lacklustre England could not find a response on a night when poor finishing prevented the scoreline from being any worse than 1-0.

Southgate had named his final 26-man squad for the Euros on the eve of the friendly in a bid to avoid distraction, but perhaps it made those involved too content and fearful about injuries.

Losing to the side 72nd in the world rankings certainly provides more questions than answers, especially given the way they managed to open England up at times.

Iceland’s winner came from all too easily slicing through the hosts in the 12th minute, with goalscorer Thorsteinsson also wasting a glorious chance at a second after the visitors got in behind.

This was more about fitness than result for Southgate’s side, but looking open defensively and toothless at the other end, managing just one shot on target, is far from ideal nine days out from facing Serbia.

England struggled to break down Iceland's defence
England struggled to break down Iceland's defence at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wembley quickly emptied at the end of a night that started with John Stones being landed on awkwardly by Thorsteinsson, who was soon proving a pain of another kind.

England had started well enough but all too easily allowed Iceland to play from back to front in the 12th minute, breaking the lines and exposing space in a move that ended with a confident finish.

Thorsteinsson cut away from Stones just inside the box to strike a low effort through the defender’s legs and beyond back-up goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s reach.

England’s response to the setback was passive despite bossing possession.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the only goal of the game in the 12 minute
Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the only goal of the game(Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fleet-footed Anthony Gordon ballooned over and fellow forward Cole Palmer saw an effort blocked after Declan Rice’s pressing forced goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson into an error.

The Chelsea man star, one of just three players to start both warm-up games, saw a fantastic clipped cross uncharacteristically volleyed over by Harry Kane from close range.

England remained patient as they probed against well-drilled Iceland, who may have had a second just before the break had Marc Guehi not thrown himself in the way of Arnor Ingvi Traustason’s attempt.

Some boos greeted the half-time whistle and Ezri Konsa replaced Stones when play resumed.

The hosts were now showing more intensity. Phil Foden flashed a first-time shot from a Gordon cutback across the face of goal and Palmer struck the side-netting having gone too wide.

The 22-year-old’s indecision saw him waste an even better chance after rounding Valdimarsson soon after.

Iceland were sat deep and offered little in the way of danger, only to blow an almighty chance to go 2-0 up in the 63rd minute.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson bent his run to beat the offside trap, burst behind England’s backline and eventually squared for Thorsteinsson, only for the goalscorer to slip and miss the chance.

England face Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener in nine days' time
England face Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener on June 16 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southgate immediately made a pre-planned quadruple change – including introducing Bukayo Saka – before Ramsdale denied Sverrir Ingason’s header from a corner.

Play was halted after Guehi took a ball to the side of his head and an outrageous looping volley from Kolbeinn Finnsson forced Ramsdale to push over.

England struggled to muster a response and fans began to stream towards the exit before stoppage-time was announced.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross whizzed just across the face of goal via a deflection and full-time brought boos from those left in the ground.