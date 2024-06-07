Scientists and artists create live art based on groundbreaking research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists and artists create live art based on groundbreaking research

By Press Association
Scientists and artists create live art based on ground-breaking research (Imperial College London)
Working with artists to create paintings based on research is a “great opportunity” to engage the public in the work of scientists, an expert has said.

Later this month 10 artists will take part in a series of live collaborations with 10 Imperial College London scientists, as part of the Great Exhibition Road Festival.

They will be pairing up to create the Paint Lab, a live art studio, with artwork inspired by latest research from Imperial, including stopping mosquitoes from spreading malaria, finding ancient life in space, and the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs and the power of sleep.

Artist Maha Shami will create art inspired by the work of Dr Cristobal Rodero from Imperial’s National Heart and Lung Institute, whose accurate 3D computer models of human hearts could help doctors diagnose heart conditions or plan treatments.

Called Heartfelt Customisation, the artwork reflects Dr Rodero’s work on tailoring heart simulators to each individual, allowing for personalised testing.

The differently coloured people in the piece highlight how different people are.

Dr Rodero told the PA news agency: “I think it’s a great opportunity for the public to see what kind of research we do, even if it’s impossible to do a literal translation of a whole body of research into a painting.

“We think that it really helps with conversations, and then maybe they will start talking about it or they might have a relative, or some friend, or themselves, with some kind of condition and then they want to understand better what kind of research is being done.

“We will be there in the festival as well and they can come over and talk to us.”

The Great Exhibition Road Festival 2024, is organised by Imperial College London, and will take place in South Kensington, London from June 15 to June 16 between 12pm and 6pm.

This year’s festival celebrates how science and the arts help people, communities and nature to flourish, and will bring cutting-edge science, live art, new inventions, music, games and experiments to the public.