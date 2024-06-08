D-Day veteran’s great grandson born during 80th anniversary commemorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day veteran’s great grandson born during 80th anniversary commemorations

By Press Association
Queen Camilla speaks with RAF D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 100 during a lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queen Camilla speaks with RAF D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 100 during a lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A 100-year-old war veteran who was the youngest RAF sergeant to land on D-Day said his great grandson was born as a ferry took him to Normandy to commemorate the 80th D-Day anniversary.

Former RAF Sergeant and Royal British Legion (RBL) ambassador Bernard Morgan was honoured during the D-Day celebrations on Thursday as he was pushed in his wheelchair to the marquee by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

But his visit was made extra special as he received news of the newest member to his family.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Mr Morgan visited the Bayeux War Cemetery ahead of the service of commemoration (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I was thrilled to receive the news of my great grandson who was born as the ferry was making its way to Normandy on Tuesday – same day as my father’s birthday,” he said.

“He was due to arrive on D-Day, June 6, but couldn’t wait. I’m so pleased he arrived in time for the celebrations.”

Mr Morgan, from Crewe, was a code-breaker who landed on Gold Beach in the early evening of D-Day and saw the grim sight of drowned servicemen.

He met with the King and Queen last week at Buckingham Palace, where he and other D-Day veterans shared stories and keepsakes, before attending the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer on Thursday with Charles and Camilla.

Mr Morgan said he had made the journey to pay tribute his fellow soldiers to bid them a “final farewell”.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wheels Mr Morgan as they head to lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Every time I went on duty, I had the same wireless operators with me and I lost all three,” he said. “One was killed by friendly fire, the other two I’ve just found side-by-side in the cemetery at Ryes Cemetery.

“They were in a Forward Direction Post when the Germans dropped teller mines on them and killed the pair of them. I’m so lucky it wasn’t me. I think of those lads very often.”

RBL director of Remembrance Philippa Rawlinson said: “It’s been an incredibly moving and poignant week for the Royal British Legion, escorting 21 D-Day veterans and their companions to Normandy, including the amazing Bernard.”