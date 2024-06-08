Thousands call for immediate Gaza ceasefire during march in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thousands call for immediate Gaza ceasefire during march in London

By Press Association
People take part in a demonstration for Gaza from Russell Square to Parliament (Jeff Moore/PA)
People take part in a demonstration for Gaza from Russell Square to Parliament (Jeff Moore/PA)

Thousands of people have gathered along Whitehall for a protest in support of Palestine which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Those who marched from Russell Square to Parliament included children, parents, elderly and the disabled.

One speaker on stage estimated at least 150,000 people were there.

Marching outside Downing Street, protesters waved flags and placards and chanted slogans including “free, free Palestine” and “in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians”.

Various speakers, including the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, gave speeches from a stage outside Parliament.

Mr Zomlot said: “I am running out of words not only to describe the horror we are witnessing every single day, I am running out of words to help me understand how world leaders, how mainstream media cannot see, cannot report, cannot act.

Israel-Hamas conflict
People hold up placards (Jeff Moore/PA)

“I have questions. How do they sleep when they see the pictures of skeletal children shaking with fear?”

He added: “I know I can’t sleep, I know you can’t sleep.

“Why are those pictures not on your front page every day? How do world leaders justify the starving of 2.3 million people? How do they justify support for a state that is forcing 2.3 million people into death?”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Thousands took part in the march (Jeff Moore/PA)

Protesters could be heard chanting and clapping in agreement.

He later said: “Friends, I am angry, yes I am angry. I fear for my children. I rage, I rage at the world they will grow up in.

“But I also see hope… I see hope in the unbroken spirit of our people in Gaza.”

The Metropolitan Police said the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest and the static Enough is Enough counter-protest ended by 5pm and people had left the area.