Four injured after funfair ride malfunctions

By Press Association
The incident happened in Brockwell Park (Alamy/PA)

An 11-year-old girl was among four people injured after a funfair ride malfunctioned in south London.

The incident happened at around 6.20pm on Saturday at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park.

The girl, a man and a woman aged in their 40s, and a man aged in his 50s, were taken to hospital.

None of the four is believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Lambeth Police said.

Nobody is trapped on the ride and inquiries are under way to establish what happened.

Cordons are in place and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed, police said.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, a serious incident occurred today at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park involving a malfunction on one of the funfair rides.

“The incident was reported at around 6.20pm today (June 8) and emergency services were quickly on the scene to treat four people who were injured.

“Paramedics and on-site teams cordoned off the area and those who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.”

Helen Hayes, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood, posted on X: “I’m shocked to learn of the failure of a fairground ride at Lambeth Country Show earlier this evening.

“My thoughts are with those who were injured and all who witnessed this horrific event.

“Thank you to the emergency services who attended. There must now be an urgent investigation.”