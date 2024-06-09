Haiti’s prime minister in hospital days after taking office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haiti’s prime minister in hospital days after taking office

By Press Association
New Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille, left, speaks to the president of the council Edgard Leblanc Fils during his swearing-in ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
Haiti’s newly selected prime minister Garry Conille has been admitted to hospital in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Mr Conille, 58, was taken to hospital late on Saturday.

A statement from the office of the prime minister said he was feeling slightly unwell “following a week of intense activities.”

It did not provide further details except to say Mr Conille was stable and that he thanked those who visited him and wished him well.

Garry Conille, centre, leaves his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Louis Gerald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that chose Mr Conille as leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was at the hospital and did not have further information.

High-ranking officials including Frantz Elbe, director of Haiti’s National Police, and Bruno Maes, Unicef’s representative in Haiti, have visited the hospital.

Mr Conille was chosen as prime minister on May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

He arrived in Haiti on June 1, having worked outside the country as Unicef’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean since January 2023. He previously served as Haiti’s prime minister from October 2011 to May 2012 under then President Michel Martelly.

Mr Conille has been meeting with multiple officials and visiting various parts of Port-au-Prince since arriving, including climbing into an armoured vehicle to go along on a patrol with officers from Haiti’s National Police.

Earlier on Saturday, he toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.