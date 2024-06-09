Haiti’s prime minister in hospital days after taking office

Haiti’s newly selected prime minister Garry Conille has been admitted to hospital in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Mr Conille, 58, was taken to hospital late on Saturday.

A statement from the office of the prime minister said he was feeling slightly unwell “following a week of intense activities.”

It did not provide further details except to say Mr Conille was stable and that he thanked those who visited him and wished him well.

Garry Conille, centre, leaves his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Louis Gerald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that chose Mr Conille as leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was at the hospital and did not have further information.

High-ranking officials including Frantz Elbe, director of Haiti’s National Police, and Bruno Maes, Unicef’s representative in Haiti, have visited the hospital.

Mr Conille was chosen as prime minister on May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

He arrived in Haiti on June 1, having worked outside the country as Unicef’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean since January 2023. He previously served as Haiti’s prime minister from October 2011 to May 2012 under then President Michel Martelly.

Mr Conille has been meeting with multiple officials and visiting various parts of Port-au-Prince since arriving, including climbing into an armoured vehicle to go along on a patrol with officers from Haiti’s National Police.

Earlier on Saturday, he toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.