Robert MacIntyre eyeing major glory to make up for missing trip to Euro 2024

By Press Association
Robert MacIntyre heads into the US Open on the back of his maiden PGA Tour victory in Canada (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robert MacIntyre has set his sights set on major championship glory following his PGA Tour breakthrough but admits he is “gutted” to be missing Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign.

MacIntyre’s emotional victory in the RBC Canadian Open, with his dad Dougie called up to caddie at the last minute, secured his place in next year’s Masters and the upcoming US Open.

And that means the Ryder Cup winner will be hoping for an early tee-time in Friday’s second round at Pinehurst so he can watch Scotland’s opening fixture against hosts Germany.

“I’ll take what I’m given, but I’m sure the people walking around will keep me updated with what’s going on if I’m on the golf course,” MacIntyre said.

“Hopefully the boys can pull one off and and get a win over them.”

MacIntyre revealed he spent part of a long day waiting for his final round in Canada by watching his Oban team-mates playing shinty on his phone, adding: “It’s good to have a distraction.

“It’s good to have something to take your mind completely off what you’re trying to do and I’m sure I’ll be watching every game of the Euros. I’m just gutted I can’t get over to it.”

MacIntyre has played 13 major championships so far in his career and missed just one cut, with his share of eighth place in the recent US PGA Championship a third top 10.

The left-hander went into the final round in Valhalla three shots off the lead but was unable to find the birdies required to stay in contention in a Sunday shootout.

However, MacIntyre ended the week in style as he came close to making an albatross on the par-five 18th before holing from 10 feet for eagle and a closing 70.

“Going into Sunday a lot of things had to happen for me to win that tournament,” MacIntyre added. “I would have needed a 61 so the odds were stacked against me.

“But I learnt so much on the Sunday especially. I stayed in the fight. I was getting annoyed, but I didn’t change the process of what I was doing, didn’t change the game plan and then I got my reward on the 18th. It was massive.

“The US Open is a major, a massive event, but I need to try to treat it as another golf tournament. I’ve been working hard on the mental side of the game and let the outcome be the outcome.

Robert MacIntyre
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre celebrates with his father Dougie after winning the RBC Canadian Open (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

“There’s going to be golf tournaments in the future that I’m going to go mental at because we’re humans and we’re not perfect all the time, but it’s about recognising that you’re falling off the path of staying calm and get yourself back on there as quick as you can.

“My job is to go out there, play golf and try and get into a position coming into the Sunday and who knows how the cards fall?

“It’s difficult to win golf tournaments. It’s even harder to win majors, but you’ve got to be in it to win it and this [win in Canada] was a big step in in my career.

“I want to win majors but if I do, great, if I don’t, well I’m sure I’ve given it my best shot.

“I feel like I’ve had a decent a decent record in majors and it would be incredible to get across the line in one of them but there’s a lot that goes on to win a major.”