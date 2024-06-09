Linn Grant claims second DP World Tour title after Sebastian Soderberg collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Linn Grant claims second DP World Tour title after Sebastian Soderberg collapse

By Press Association
Linn Grant secured a shock win (John Walton/PA)
Linn Grant secured a shock win (John Walton/PA)

Linn Grant came from 11 shots back at the start of the day to become the first woman to win two DP World Tour titles, as runaway 54-hole leader Sebastian Soderberg saw the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed title slip through his fingers.

Swede Soderberg took an eight-shot lead into the final round but a front-nine wobble saw his advantage cut to four strokes at the turn.

And with 2022 champion Grant piling on the pressure with a flawless final-round 65, Soderberg made yet more mistakes on the back nine, with bogeys on the 13th and 15th reducing his cushion to one shot with one hole remaining.

Things then went from bad to worse for the overnight leader as he three-putted from 25 feet on the 18th green to not only scupper his chances of winning outright but also miss out on a play-off.

Home-town hero Grant, who had been preparing for the possibility of extra holes, suddenly found herself in the winner’s circle, with her 17-under-par total proving good enough to earn a second win in this event, which saw 78 men and 78 women compete for one prize fund and one trophy.

Soderberg’s closing 77 meant he finished in a share of second place alongside Scotland’s Calum Hill on 16 under, with Swedish Ladies European Tour star Johanna Gustavsson three shots further back in a tie for fourth with Englishmen Alex Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan.

Grant flew out of the blocks on day four, making four birdies in five holes from the second to close the gap.

The 24-year-old took dead aim at the ninth to set up a six-foot birdie before holing from 15 feet on the 10th for back-to-back birdies.

She gave herself further chances down the stretch but could not add to her birdie count until the 18th, where she chipped in from the bank around the green to finish with a hole-out gain.

Grant said: “I’m so surprised.

“Standing here, now as a winner again in my home town. Amazing.

“Honestly I just tried to go out today and give myself an opportunity. I didn’t even think that I had the chance of winning – 11 shots is a huge gap.

“So I just wanted to go out, have fun and make as many birdies as possible.

“And enjoy it with my brother on the bag and being at home.

“It turned out to be an incredible day.”