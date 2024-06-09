Woman killed in Nottingham house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman killed in Nottingham house fire

By Press Association
Firefighter officers run through a practice drill (VIctoria Jones/PA)
Firefighter officers run through a practice drill (VIctoria Jones/PA)

A woman has died after a house fire in Nottingham.

The woman in her 60s was discovered inside the property and was pronounced dead at the scene, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services said.

They were called to the blaze on Ashworth Close, Sneinton, at 9.37pm on Friday.

Crews from London Road and Arnold Fire Station attended the incident and quickly extinguished the fire.

A joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police has now concluded, and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the fire and rescue service said.

Firefighter stock
Equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA)

Group manager Jonathan Holford said: “We would like to pass our deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone affected by this sad incident.

“We will be out in the local community in the coming days to offer reassurance to local residents, which will include free smoke alarm fittings.

“It is imperative that every household in Nottinghamshire has working smoke alarms on every level of their home.

“To help with the testing of them, we have recently introduced a free reminder service, which you can read more about and sign up to, here.

“Thank you to our blue light services for their work over the weekend.”