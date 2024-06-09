New York Mets secure late win to split London Series with Philadelphia Phillies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New York Mets secure late win to split London Series with Philadelphia Phillies

By Press Association
New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (centre, rear) is congratulated by his team-mates after making a double play to finish the match (Zac Goodwin/PA)
New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (centre, rear) is congratulated by his team-mates after making a double play to finish the match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The New York Mets staged a stunning ninth-inning comeback to beat divisional rivals the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 and split their two-game series at London Stadium.

National League East leaders Philadelphia (45 wins, 20 losses) had secured a dominant 7-2 victory in Saturday’s London Series opener, but fans who packed West Ham’s Premier League home on Sunday were treated to a far more back-and-forth affair to close out the third edition of Major League Baseball’s London Series.

New York fought back from a 3-0 deficit to tie up the contest in the top of the sixth, and though Phillies pinch hitter David Dahl briefly restored their lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, the Mets capitalised on reliever Jose Alvarado’s struggles in the top of the final inning to take a 6-4 lead.

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies – London Stadium – Sunday June 9th
Philadelphia Phillies fans in the stands (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Phillies clawed one back with their final three outs and went close to forcing MLB’s first extra innings in London, but their late-stage rally was cut short when Nick Castellanos grounded into a dramatic game-ending double play.

Wrexham co-owner and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney threw out the first pitch on a cool afternoon in Stratford, which saw his side get a single run in the bottom of the first then add two more in the fourth, when shortstop Edmundo Sosa hit a one-out line drive to bring in Castellanos and Whit Merrifield, soon spelling the end to a short 3.2 inning outing for Mets starter Jose Quintana.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker began to struggle in the top of the sixth, when he was replaced by reliever Gregory Soto with men on first and second and two out, but the Dominican lefty failed to get the job done, allowing the Mets to tie it 3-3 before Matt Strahm was summoned from the bullpen and struck out Tyrone Taylor to bring the frame to a close.

Philadelphia boss Rob Thomson’s choice to replace centre fielder Johan Rojas with Dahl to begin the bottom of the seventh proved a prescient one when his pinch hitter replied with a solo blast to right centre field, briefly handing the Phillies back their advantage.

But the Mets, down to their last three outs, had runners on the corners when Phillies third baseman Bohm bobbled Mark Vientos’ sharply hit ball, allowing Taylor to score and square it up again at 4-4.

With the bases loaded and one out, Thomson’s fourth reliever, Jose Alvarado – who was charged with the loss – hit Pete Alonso with a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run before a passed ball allowed Jose Iglesias to cross home plate and extend the Mets’ lead to 6-4.

The Phillies had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth when Drew Smith gave up a walk to Alec Bohm to draw Philadelphia within one, but it was ultimately mere consolation when the Mets catcher Luis Torrens executed a rare 2-3 double play – getting the out at home before throwing to first – to seal victory. 