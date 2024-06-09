Rob Page apologises for Wales’ thrashing as questions over his future intensify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rob Page apologises for Wales’ thrashing as questions over his future intensify

By Press Association
Manager Rob Page apologised to Wales fans after his side’s 4-0 humbling to Slovakia (Ben Birchall/PA)
Manager Rob Page apologised to Wales fans after his side’s 4-0 humbling to Slovakia (Ben Birchall/PA)

Under-fire boss Rob Page apologised to Wales fans after a 4-0 thrashing to Slovakia and said it is “up to the powers that be” to decide if he stays in the job.

Page saw Wales get dismantled in a Trnava friendly after their dismal 0-0 draw with Gibraltar, the world’s 203rd-ranked team, in Portugal on Thursday.

The pressure has steadily grown on Page after Wales’ flat performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when they finished bottom of their group and their failure to qualify for this summer’s European Championship.

Page has over two years left on the contract he signed in September 2022, but he was once again booed by supporters after going over to them after the final whistle while others wasted no time on social media calling for him to quit.

“I get it, I’m a supporter myself,” Page told S4C after the joint-heaviest defeat of his tenure, which began in November 2020.

“I went over to the supporters and clapped them with the lads. When the lads went, I made a point of saying to them ‘it’s on me and I’ll take it’.

“I apologised to the supporters at the end. Their support tonight was immense and I completely understand their frustration.

“If the powers that be decide I’m not the one to lead them forward then that’s their decision.

“But I’m fully focused on what the two games were useful for.

“We see that there are some young players that will be an addition to the squad come September.”

Page was denied the presence of a raft of senior players for Wales’ two June friendlies.

Wales were without the entire defence that had lined up in the Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Poland on penalties in March.

Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams were all absent, as were the creative attacking talents of Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks and Harry Wilson.

Wales v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Harry Wilson was among a raft of senior Wales players who were unavailable for June friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia (Tim Goode/PA)

“We didn’t have any of the back five and we’ve tried to give games, minutes and caps to some of the younger players,” said Page.

“It was an opportunity for us to look to the future and Lewis Koumas is an absolute positive.

“Without these two games we wouldn’t have seen his capabilities. He will be the next JJ (Jordan James), that’s the positive coming out of the camp.

“Young Fin Stevens has given a good account of himself. To throw him in the deep end in a game like this he deserves credit for that mature performance.

“The two games served as a purpose for us to expose some of these players and now we know come September (in the Nations League) what young players we’ve got to step up.”

Wales v Lithuania – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group I – Rodney Parade
Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas was praised by Rob Page after stepping up to the senior Wales stage this week (David Davies/PA)

Euros-bound Slovakia got the perfect send-off for Germany after Juraj Kucka opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with the help of a goalkeeping error from Danny Ward.

Robert Bozenik’s near-post finish and an Ethan Ampadu own goal made it three by the hour mark, and Laszlo Benes’ spectacular last-gasp completed the rout.

Page said: “They haven’t had to work too hard for the goals. We’ve gifted them goals.

“When you’re playing top-level international football you get found out if you’re not at it.

“I’m not making excuses, but Slovakia have come off a camp and it’s been a month since our lads played football.

“We had two training sessions before we played our first game. We’ve not had lot of time together, I’m not making excuses that’s a fact.”