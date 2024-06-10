What the papers say – June 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – June 10

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The death of TV presenter Michael Mosley features prominently on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail,Daily Mirror and Metro report that Mosely was “agonisingly” close to safety when he collapsed after falling down a rocky slope on a Greek island.

Moving to politics, The Times covers Suella Braverman’s message to her fellow Tories: Embrace Nigel Farage.

The i reports that Sir Keir Starmer has yet to convince voters that the Labour Party has the answers to challenges facing the UK.

The Financial Times splashes on Labour dropping a major proposal on pensions in an effort to de-risk its election campaign.

The Independent reports on the intervention of former deputy prime minister Lord Michael Heseltine, who has issued a rallying cry to the Conservatives, warning that the party is “fighting for its life”.

Looking abroad, The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report on France’s right-wing surge, which has strong-armed Emmanuel Macron into a snap election.

And the Daily Star leads on a psychic vegetable that is tipping England to win the Euros.