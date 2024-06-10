Boston Celtics eclipse Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boston Celtics eclipse Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

By Press Association
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (Steven Senne/AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (Steven Senne/AP)

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals series.

A 32-point triple-double from Luka Doncic was not enough to get the Mavericks across the line in Boston, as Dallas was left to rue a miserable night from both the free throw line and beyond the arc.

The visitors shot just 66% from the free throw line and 23% from three, with Doncic the only Maverick to score more than 17 points.

Boston was also below its best from deep, and a string of misses to start the game allowed the Mavericks to get off to a strong start.

However, the Celtics began to find their groove in the second quarter and turned a three-point half-time lead into nine points heading into the fourth.

Boston were then able to keep the Mavericks at bay in the final period, led by 26 points from Jrue Holiday.

Game three is scheduled to take place in Dallas on Wednesday, with Boston two wins away from raising their 18th NBA championship banner.