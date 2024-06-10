Two released on bail after protest outside duke’s wedding

Two women who were arrested after a protest outside the Duke of Westminster’s wedding have been released on bail, police said.

Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, and bride Olivia Henson, 31, were outside Chester Cathedral with members of their wedding party, including the Prince of Wales, following the ceremony on Friday when orange powder was released from a fire extinguisher by a member of the crowd.

Just Stop Oil claimed responsibility for the protest, naming supporters Polly, 73, and Sheila, 69, as the women involved.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Shortly after 1pm on Friday a coloured flare was released by two women, believed to be protesting on behalf of Just Stop Oil, in St Werburgh Street, Chester.

“Officers were immediately on the scene and two women were quickly arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

“The 69-year-old woman, from Bristol, and 73-year-old woman, from Ipswich, have both been released on police bail until September 2.”

A woman is led away by police after protesters used a fire extinguisher to project orange powder outside Chester Cathedral during the wedding (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Thousands of people had gathered outside the cathedral from early on Friday to catch a glimpse of the duke and his new wife as well as William, who was acting as an usher for his friend.

People standing near the demonstrators in the crowd said they had been there since the early morning and had taken shopping trollies, with one of them reading a Richard Osman book to pass the time before the ceremony.

Andrea Machin, 56, said: “Everyone was watching the bride and groom and then we just saw orange and they had what looked like a fire extinguisher with them.

“The police realised quite quickly what was happening and pulled them out.

“One of them said it was for her grandchildren. It happened just as William was coming out of the door.”

The Duke of Westminster topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List earlier this year, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.

Following the wedding, a reception was held at his nearby home, Eaton Hall.