New Glastonbury app helps friends find each other – and their tent – more easily

A new Glastonbury app will allow festival-goers to find their friends and their tent more easily, while recommending artists based on the user’s Spotify profile.

For the first time, fans heading to Worthy Farm from June 26 to 30 will be able to link their Spotify account to the app, which will use the profile to provide personalised recommendations on artists performing at the festival, Vodafone said.

When connecting to their Spotify, users will be given a top 10 line-up from those performing, as well as a wider selection of recommendations via a Discover More option.

The Spotify App will help festival-goes at Glastonbury (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The app also includes a new map feature to let festival-goers navigate the 1,000-acre grounds by dropping pins on locations such as their tent, where they parked their car, and to set meeting points to regroup with friends before performances.

Further additions include new directional navigation to help fans move between stages more easily, as well as the ability to filter the map for specific food stalls, camping shops and official merchandise stands.

Rob Winterschladen, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said: “Glastonbury Festival is one of the premier events of the summer, and we want to make sure we deliver an app to help visitors get the most out of the festival along with connectivity to match.

“We’re delighted to have delivered not one, but a number of never-before-seen features to our 2024 Festival App. Map pinning, Spotify integration and the upgraded line-up features will massively benefit fans and make their Glastonbury experience even more seamless.”

Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “It’s great to see so many new features in this year’s Glastonbury app, and I hope it will enhance everyone’s experience of the Festival, whether they’re watching at home or joining us at the farm.”