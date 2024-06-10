Real Madrid will play in expanded Club World Cup ‘with the utmost enthusiasm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Real Madrid will play in expanded Club World Cup ‘with the utmost enthusiasm’

By Press Association
Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti insist they are fully behind the new Club World Cup (Dave Shopland/AP)
Real Madrid insist they will play in next summer’s expanded Club World Cup “with the utmost enthusiasm” after head coach Carlo Ancelotti had been quoted in the Italian media saying the Spanish side would refuse to take part.

Real qualified for the 32-team event in the United States by virtue of winning the 2022 Champions League, as they took the top European club honours for a 15th time earlier this month.

Ancelotti had been quoted as telling Italian newspaper Il Giornale that Real would refuse an invitation to participate, but took to social media platform X on Monday to say his remarks “were not interpreted in the way he intended”.

Real subsequently said in a club statement: “Real Madrid informs that at no time has its participation in the new Club World Cup, to be organised by FIFA in the next 2024-25 season, been questioned.

“Therefore, our club will play, as planned, this official competition that we face with pride and with the utmost enthusiasm to make our millions of fans around the world dream again of a new title.”

An interview with Ancelotti in Il Giornale caused a stir, with the Milan newspaper quoting the 65-year-old as saying: “Players and clubs will not participate in that tournament.

“A single Real Madrid match is worth 20 million (euros) and FIFA wants to give us that amount for the entire cup.

“Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

Ancelotti wrote on his official X account: “In my interview with Il Giornale, my words about the FIFA Club World Cup were not interpreted in the way I intended.

“Nothing could be further from my interest than to reject the possibility of playing in a tournament that I consider could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for big titles with Real Madrid.”

FIFA declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency earlier on Monday about Ancelotti’s remarks.

The World Leagues Association – which includes the Premier League as a member – and world players’ union FIFPRO last month threatened FIFA with legal action unless the Club World Cup was rescheduled.

FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino are standing by the scheduling of the Club World Cup amid a legal threat from leagues and unions
FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino are standing by the scheduling of the Club World Cup amid a legal threat from leagues and unions (Zac Goodwin/PA)

They said in a letter to FIFA that the scheduling of the competition would cause “economic harm” to domestic leagues and would push players “beyond their limits”.

FIFA has refused to back down, saying it was “fully within its rights” to set the parameters of the competition.

The Club World Cup has the backing of the European Club Association (ECA), although Real have not been members of that organisation since the ill-fated formation of the European Super League in April 2021.