Harry Kane says he ‘backs’ himself to score ahead of Euro 2024 tournament

England captain Harry Kane said he backs himself to score and wants to bring the country together during the upcoming Euros tournament.

During the Prince of Wales’s visit to St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, Kane said there was “one more job to do” at this year’s tournament to go “one more step from last year”.

His missed penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France knocked the England team out of the tournament.

He said: “We know how much it means to the country and the fans. The nation comes together at this moment.

England captain Harry Kane speaks to schoolchildren (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph)

“We’re looking to get better, I always back myself to score.

“We have been good in the major tournaments in the last year. We are probably going into this as one of the favourites, one the other nations will look at and that’s a responsibility we have to take forward.

“We need to prove we are one of the best”.

(left to right) Jill Scott, the Prince of Wales, Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane at St George’s Park (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kane said it was “amazing” to have William visit the football centre, which will give the team “extra motivation”.

He said: “We just appreciate his support and how he talks as a fan and how excited he is to watch us.

“He’s going to try to get out for some games because he’s a big football fan.”