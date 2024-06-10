Police investigating historical abuse allegations at Earl Spencer’s school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigating historical abuse allegations at Earl Spencer’s school

By Press Association
Earl Spencer claimed that sexual assaults and beatings at Maidwell Hall School left him with lifelong ‘demons’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Police have launched an investigation into historical allegations of sexual abuse at the boarding school where Earl Spencer claimed he was abused.

The brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, claimed in his memoir that sexual assaults and beatings at Maidwell Hall School, which he attended from the age of eight, left him with lifelong “demons”.

Northamptonshire Police said on Monday that they had conducted preliminary inquiries into allegations of abuse that are said to have taken place in the 1970s at Maidwell Hall School in West Northamptonshire.

After the publication of Earl Spencer’s book, A Very Private School, Maidwell Hall said it was “sorry” about the experiences he and some other contemporaries had to endure.

In a statement after the publication of the book in March, Maidwell Hall School said: “It has been very sobering to read about the experiences the young Charles Spencer, and some of his contemporaries, had at the school, and we are sorry that this was their experience.

“It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time.

“We were also dismayed to read about the allegations of the abuse Charles Spencer suffered.

“Having been alerted to what took place, we immediately made a referral to the Lado (local authority designated officer), to ensure that any disclosures are handled sensitively, expediently and professionally.”

Maidwell Hall added that “almost every facet of school life has evolved significantly since the 1970s” and the “strict safeguarding of children” was at the heart of these changes.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of inquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice.

“We encourage anyone who has suffered abuse anywhere in our county, at any time, to contact us either online at northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or 03000 111 222 if you’re calling from outside of Northamptonshire.”