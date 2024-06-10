Firefighters tackle massive blaze at apartment complex in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle massive blaze at apartment complex in Miami

By Press Association
Emergency crews working at the scene of the fire in Miami (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
A massive fire has broken out at a four-storey apartment complex in Miami, Florida.

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire at around 8.15am, and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.

Mr Suarez said first responders arriving at the scene also found a man with gunshot wounds.

Firefighters working to tackle the blaze in Miami as smoke billows from the building
He was taken to hospital, where he was said to be in a critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation.

The mayor said two firefighters were taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion, and both were in stable condition.

Miami police officials said this was “an isolated incident”, meaning there is no gunman at large.

News helicopters showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke several hours after the fire started.

A firefighter walks from the scene of the blaze in Miami with foam across the ground
A firefighter walks from the scene of the blaze with foam across the ground (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Fire vehicles were pouring water and foam onto the building.

The Temple Court apartment complex is made up of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River.

Residents from the building, many of them elderly, were taken to a staging area where they were offered food and any medication they needed, Mr Suarez said.

Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.