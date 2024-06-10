Apple Vision Pro headset to launch in UK on July 12

Apple has confirmed that its spatial computing headset, the Vision Pro, will launch in the UK in July.

First announced last year, the headset has so far only been available in the US, but the tech giant has confirmed a wider rollout will begin in June.

During its annual developer conference, WWDC, Apple said the Vision Pro would go on sale in the UK on July 12, starting at £3,499, and will also come to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore as part of the new rollout.

Vision Pro is a wearable computer centred around a headset that overlays apps and software over the real world, in front of the wearer’s eyes, and is controlled by a user’s eyes, hands and voice.

The headset features built-in speakers and attaches using an adjustable headband, while a wire leads from the device to a battery pack which sits in the user’s pocket, enabling users to move around while wearing it.

Apple says it is designed to offer more immersive experiences in entertainment and gaming, as well as a new platform from which users can work and interact with others.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said.

“We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”

Since launching in the US in February, Apple says more than 2,000 apps have launched for the Vision Pro, while 1.5 million iPhone and iPad apps are also compatible with the headset.