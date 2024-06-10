Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial begin deliberations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial begin deliberations

By Press Association
Hunter Biden arrives at court (Matt Slocum/AP)
Hunter Biden arrives at court (Matt Slocum/AP)

Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial have begun deliberating on whether the US president’s son is guilty of federal firearms charges over a revolver he bought when prosecutors say he was addicted to crack cocaine.

Hunter Biden is charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of the gun in 2018. Prosecutors say he lied on a federal form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Since the trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court, jurors have heard emotional testimony from Hunter Biden’s former romantic partners, read personal text messages and seen photos of him with drug paraphernalia or partially clothed.

He has publicly detailed his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction before getting sober more than five years ago. But the defence sought to show that that he did not consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form.

President Joe Biden speaking in front of an American flag
President Joe Biden said that he would accept the jury’s verdict (AP)

It is the first of two trials Hunter Biden faces in the midst of his Democratic father’s re-election campaign. The younger Biden is also charged with failing to pay at least 1.4 million dollars in taxes in a case scheduled to go to trial in September.

In closing arguments on Monday, the prosecutor told jurors to focus on the “overwhelming” evidence against Hunter Biden and pay no mind to members of the president’s family sitting in the courtroom, including first lady Jill Biden.

“All of this is not evidence,” Leo Wise said, extending his hand and directing the jury to look at the gallery. “People sitting in the gallery are not evidence.”

Defence lawyer Abbe Lowell countered that prosecutors have failed to prove their case. He told jurors the fact that his client has a famous last name does not change the fact that he is presumed innocent – like any other defendant – until proven guilty.

“With my last breath in this case, I ask for the only verdict that will hold the prosecutors to what the law requires of them” — a verdict of not guilty, Mr Lowell said.

First lady Jill Biden arriving at court
First lady Jill Biden arriving at court (Matt Slocum)

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have suggested he was trying to turn his life around at the time of the gun purchase, having completed a detoxification and rehabilitation programme at the end of August 2018.

Mr Lowell said there is no witness to Hunter Biden’s drug use in the 11 days he had the gun. And he suggested his client was lying about where he was in text messages to his brother Beau’s widow. The prosecution suggests those texts show drug use and drug deals in the days following the gun purchase.

“At any given time, he would lie to her about where he was,” Mr Lowell said.

Closing arguments came shortly after the defence rested its case without calling Hunter Biden to the witness stand. He smiled as he chatted with members of his defence team and flashed a thumbs-up to one of his supporters in the gallery after the final witness – an FBI agent called by prosecutors in their rebuttal case.

The first lady, the president’s brother James and other family members sat in the first row of the courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware. At one point, Hunter Biden leaned over a railing to whisper in his mother’s ear. She has sat through most of the trial, missing only one day last week to attend D-Day anniversary events with the president in France.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges stemming from the October 2018 purchase of a gun he had for about 11 days. He has accused the Justice Department of bending to political pressure from former president Donald Trump and other Republicans to bring the gun case and separate tax charges after a deal with prosecutors fell apart last year.

Hunter Biden arriving at court
Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty (Matt Slocum/AP)

The case has put a spotlight on a turbulent time in Hunter Biden’s life after the death of his brother in 2015.

Joe Biden said last week that he would accept the jury’s verdict and has ruled out a pardon for his son.

Last summer, it looked as if Hunter Biden would avoid prosecution in the gun case altogether, but a deal with prosecutors imploded after US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by Mr Trump, raised concerns about it.

Hunter Biden was subsequently indicted on three felony gun charges. He also faces a trial scheduled for September on felony charges alleging he failed to pay at least 1.4 million dollars in taxes over four years.

If convicted in the gun case, he faces up to 25 years in prison, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it is unclear whether the judge would give him time behind bars.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before leaving the courthouse for the day. Deliberations will resume on Tuesday morning.