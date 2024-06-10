Campaign encourages more doctors to specialise in sexual health amid rising STIs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaign encourages more doctors to specialise in sexual health amid rising STIs

By Press Association
Undated handout file photo issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of gonorrhoea bacteria (PA/CDC).
A campaign has been launched to encourage more doctors to specialise in sexual health, amid soaring levels of gonorrhoea and syphilis.

The leading organisation for sexual health and HIV professionals in the UK said genitourinary medicine (Gum) doctors are needed “now more than ever”.

On Tuesday, the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (Bashh) launched its LoveGum campaign to encourage more junior doctors to consider the “attractive career path”.

It comes amid rising STIs, with levels of gonorrhoea in England now at the highest level since records began in 1918 and new diagnoses of syphilis at levels not seen since 1948.

Bashh said its campaign would highlight “the rewarding nature of Gum”, adding that the field “incorporates clinical skills and knowledge from a wide variety of areas”.

A survey conducted by Bashh suggested that over two thirds (68%) of Gum doctors, who investigate, diagnose, and manage STIs and HIV, enjoy the variety of their work and 82% “most enjoy that Gum offers a good work-life balance”.

The association said a strengthened Gum workforce was vital to meet a rising demand for services and to ensure preparedness for future public health challenges.

Bassh president Professor Matt Phillips said the campaign would champion “the crucial and brilliant specialty of genitourinary medicine” and encourage junior doctors to consider it “when making decisions about their specialty”.

Prof Phillips said: “We need Gum physicians now more than ever.

“With rising STI rates and increasing demand for a range of services from sexual health care settings, we need a robust, highly skilled workforce in place.

“Genitourinary medicine is an evolving specialty that truly serves the whole population, including people who are frequently underrepresented in health.”

Gum consultant and Channel 4 TV doctor Dr Naomi Sutton said she was “proud” to endorse the campaign, adding that it “champions the Gum specialty and the value it has on individuals and society”.

Dr Sutton said: “The impact Gum physicians can have on patients’ lives is immense.

“As Gum doctors we are tasked with developing unique connections with our patients, ensuring people are met with non-judgmental, expert care.

“Gum doctors make a difference in the everyday, from helping people have safe and good sex to longer-term chronic STIs and HIV management.

“The reason I love going to work every day is because I can see the impact I can have on someone’s sexual and overarching health – because you cannot separate the two.”

Bashh said the number of consultations delivered by sexual health services in England in 2023 reached a record 4.61 million, a 5% increase from the year before, and a 44.3% increase from 2019.

It added that Gum physicians were at the “frontline of delivering the HIV Action Plan to end new HIV transmissions by 2030”, while also supporting an increasing cohort of people growing old with HIV.