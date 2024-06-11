WWDC: All the key announcements from Apple’s developer conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WWDC: All the key announcements from Apple’s developer conference

By Press Association
(Apple)
(Apple)

Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, saw the traditional wide array of new tools and features unveiled for the firm’s products.

Here is a closer look at the key announcements.

– Apple Intelligence

Apple’s take on generative AI assistants to rival ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot is Apple Intelligence, what it calls a personal intelligence system.

In contrast to its rivals, rather than referring to the open web to find results or answer queries, Apple’s system is about drawing the personal context from requests to help simplify tasks.

For example, it can do this by understanding which incoming messages are a priority to you and pushing them to the front of the notification queue or by being able to better schedule appointments in different places by understanding the required journey time and route required.

Built directly into the iPhone, iPad and Mac, the new system also offers in-depth writing tools to improve drafting, tidy up notes or crafting a professional sounding email, while also offering image generation tools across apps, and transcription capabilities via the Notes app.

The image generation tools also extends to a tool to create personal emoji, called Genmoji.

– ChatGPT deal

Beyond Apple’s own generative AI efforts, it also confirmed a much rumoured partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which will see the popular chatbot integrated into Apple’s software.

For some queries, Apple Intelligence will notice when ChatGPT could be more useful, and ask users if they would like to send the request to OpenAI to be processed through ChatGPT instead.

Apple executives said the company was also keen to do similar deals with other AI chatbots to give users more options for generative AI tools.

– iOS 18

Away from the major AI news, there was Apple’s traditional updates to its range of operating systems.

For iOS 18 – the software that powers the iPhone – the most notable updates centered around privacy, and the Messages app.

On the privacy side, users will be able to lock specific apps, so if they ever hand their phone to someone else, they can keep aspects of their device private.

In a similar move, users will also be able to hide certain apps from view or in a hidden folder.

In Messages, iPhone users will soon be able to schedule messages for the first time, while the company is to also begin supporting the sending of messages via satellite, meaning users can stay in contact with others without WiFi or a data connection.

– watchOS 11

As part of the software update coming to the Apple Watch, users will be able keep track of their exertion through the new Training Load feature, which will tell users when they are above or below their training average, and therefore when to potentially take it easy to prevent injury.

Elsewhere, but also on the health front, a new Vitals app is to be introduced, bringing together all the health metrics the Apple Watch is able to measure together in one place, with notifications sent when a user moves out of their normal ranges.

– iPadOS 18

An established app on the iPhone, the Calculator app is finally being introduced to the iPad.

Not only that, it will come with a Math Notes tool which can instantly and automatically solve calculations and equations.

Apple Pencil, the stylus for the iPad, was also part of the updates, with a new Smart Script tool automatically tidying up handwriting for better, clearer note-taking.

– macOS Sequoia

The next version of the operating system for Apple’s Mac computer will officially be called Sequoia.

The standout feature of that update is a new feature called iPhone Mirroring, which enables users to get full access and control of their iPhone directly from their Mac.