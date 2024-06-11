‘Carers must share pandemic experience with UK Covid Inquiry to drive change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Carers must share pandemic experience with UK Covid Inquiry to drive change’

Press Association
Carers and those who experienced the social care system in the pandemic are being encouraged to share their experiences with the inquiry (UK Covid Inquiry/PA)
Carers and those who experienced the social care system in the pandemic are being encouraged to share their experiences with the inquiry (UK Covid Inquiry/PA)

Carers have been urged to share their pandemic experiences with the UK Covid Inquiry to ensure lessons can be learned for the future.

Experiences of those who worked in challenging conditions amid the outbreak and rapid spread of Covid-19 must be put “on the record” and used to “help drive change”, those within the sector said.

Carers and those who had experience of adult social care in that period are said to have a “unique opportunity to contribute to the inquiry’s investigations” through its Every Story Matters project which allows people to anonymously share what they went through.

The call comes during Carers Week and is a year out from the inquiry’s public hearings for their investigation into the care sector, which is due to begin in summer 2025.

Inquiry secretary Ben Connah said: “Carers were unsung heroes during the pandemic, facing extraordinary challenges with unwavering dedication.

“Their stories are essential to understanding the full impact of Covid-19 and to helping make sure lessons are learned for the future. I urge all carers to share their experiences with Every Story Matters. Your voices are a vital part of our Inquiry.”

Ramzi Suleiman, policy and public affairs manager for the Carers Trust’s, said: “We can’t influence change unless we are part of the story.

“To put the experiences of unpaid carers on the record, this Carers Week we are urging those aged 18 and over to submit their stories to Every Story Matters to shape the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s investigation into the care sector and help us learn lessons for the future.”

Melanie Weatherley, co-chairwoman of the Care Association Alliance, said sharing experiences “will highlight the strength, compassion, and dedication of care workers, provide insight into the challenges faced by those who we supported, and shape the inquiry”.

She added: “By sharing our stories, we can help drive change.”

A preliminary hearing for the care sector module, held in March, heard that restrictions on families visiting their loved ones in care homes during the pandemic had felt cruel and punitive, and more than 50,000 deaths related to the virus in care homes had occurred across the UK.

Some sector organisations have appealed to inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett to extend the scope of module six “beyond residential care homes and a limited view of home care”, saying social care encompasses more, including community-based services, supported housing, and assisted living.

The chair has previously said she will issue her determination on the module’s scope once she has considered both the oral and written submissions from core participant groups.