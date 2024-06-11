Justice Alito questions possibility of political compromise in secret recording

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Justice Alito questions possibility of political compromise in secret recording

By Press Association
Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was heard questioning whether compromise between the left and right is possible in a conversation posted on social media on Monday.

The conservative justice is also heard agreeing with a woman who says the United States should return “to a place of godliness”.

Liberal filmmaker Lauren Windsor posted the audio on X.

She said it was recorded at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner last week.

“One side or the other is going to win,” Justice Alito said.

“There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised.”

Ms Windsor then told Justice Alito: “I think that the solution really is like winning the moral argument. Like, people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness.”

“I agree with you,” Justice Alito responded.

Ms Windsor also engaged in a conversation with Chief Justice John Roberts, revealing a stark contrast in their views.

When Ms Windsor suggested the court should lead the nation on a “Christian” path, Justice Roberts responded: “I don’t know if that’s true.”

Despite the controversy surrounding it, Justice Alito’s decision to reject calls to step aside from Supreme Court cases involving former president Donald Trump and January 6 defendants has raised significant concerns.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

In letters to members of Congress, Justice Alito said his wife, Martha-Ann, was responsible for flying both an upside-down flag over their home in 2021 and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag at their New Jersey beach house last year.

Both flags were like those carried by rioters who violently stormed the Capitol in January 2021 while echoing Mr Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

Justice Roberts declined an invitation to meet with Democratic senators to discuss Supreme Court ethics and the flags that flew outside Justice Alito’s home.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ms Windsor said she recorded the conversations with Justice Alito and Justice Roberts because “the Supreme Court is shrouded in secrecy, and they’re refusing to submit to any accountability in the face of overwhelming evidence of serious ethics breaches, I think that it’s justified to take these types of measures”.