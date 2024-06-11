Passengers of flight in which British man died offered compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Passengers of flight in which British man died offered compensation

By Press Association
The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is parked after the flight that encountered severe turbulence (Sakchai Lalit/AP/PA)
The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is parked after the flight that encountered severe turbulence (Sakchai Lalit/AP/PA)

Compensation has been offered to passengers of a Singapore Airlines flight which hit extreme turbulence last month in a rare case that killed one passenger and injured dozens.

The Boeing 777 jet carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew from London to Singapore ran into sudden turbulence over the Irrawaddy basin in Myanmar on May 20, hurling people and items around the cabin. The plane diverted to Thailand.

A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were taken to hospital including those with spinal, brain and bone or organ injuries.

Singapore Airlines said it has offered 10,000 US dollars (£7,850) in compensation for passengers with minor injuries.

“For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so,” it said in a statement.

Those medically assessed to have sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care and requesting financial assistance will receive an advance payment of 25,000 dollars (£19,620) for their immediate needs, it said.

“This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive,” it said.

The airline said it will also provide full air fare refunds to all passengers on the flight, including those without any injuries. All passengers will also receive delay compensation in accordance with European Union or UK regulations, it said.

The airline added that it had already given all passengers 1,000 Singapore dollars (£580) each for their immediate needs, covered medical expenses of injured passengers, and arranged for their family members and loved ones to fly up to Bangkok where requested.

A preliminary investigation by Singapore’s Transport Ministry said the plane went through huge swings in g-force in less than five seconds, likely causing the injuries to people who were not buckled into their seats.

It said the jet dropped 178ft in less than one second, which “likely resulted in the occupants who were not belted up to become airborne” before falling back down.

Officials said the turbulence was believed to have struck when meals were being served and many people were not using seat belts.

Passengers have described the “ sheer terror ” of the aircraft shuddering, loose items flying and injured people lying paralysed on the floor of the plane.