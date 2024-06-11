Soldiers in Malawi search forests for missing plane carrying vice president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soldiers in Malawi search forests for missing plane carrying vice president

By Press Association
Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima, left, greets government officials upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe on Sunday, June 9 (STR/AP)
Soldiers are searching mountainous forests near a city in northern Malawi after a military plane carrying the country’s vice president and a former first lady went missing in the area, President Lazarus Chakwera said.

The plane carrying 51-year-old vice president Saulos Chilima, former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri and eight others left the southern African nation’s capital, Lilongwe, at 9.17am on Monday and had been expected to land 45 minutes later at Mzuzu International Airport, about 230 miles to the north.

But air traffic control told it to not attempt a landing and to turn around because of bad weather and poor visibility, Mr Chakwera said in an address broadcast live on state TV channel MBC.

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft and it disappeared from radar a short time later, he said.

“I know this is a heartbreaking situation. I know we are all frightened and concerned. I too am concerned,” Mr Chakwera said.

“But I want to assure you that I am sparing no available resource to find that plane. And I am holding onto every fibre of hope that we will find survivors.”

Mzuzu is Malawi’s third biggest city and the capital of the northern region.

It lies in a hilly, forested area dominated by the Viphya mountain range, which has vast plantations of pine trees.

The president vowed that search operations would continue through the night and said authorities using telecommunications towers tracked the last known position of the plane to a six mile radius in one of the plantations.

That area was the focus of the Malawi Defence Force search and rescue operation, he said.

“I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found,” Mr Chakwera said.

Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima, left, and his wife Mary disembark from a plane upon his return from South Korea in Lillongwe on Sunday, June 9
Mr Chakwera said the the UK, the US, Norway and Israel offered assistance in the search operation and had provided “specialised technologies” that the president hoped would help find the plane sooner.

Mr Chakwera said Ms Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former president Bakili Muluzi, was also one of the passengers.

The group was traveling to attend the funeral of a former government minister.

Three of those onboard were the military crew flying the plane, the president said. Mr Chakwera asked Malawians to pray for all those onboard and their families.

Mr Chilima has been vice president since 2020.

He was a candidate in the 2019 Malawian presidential election and finished third.

That vote was won by incumbent Peter Mutharika but was annulled by Malawi’s Constitutional Court because of irregularities.

Mr Chakwera finished second in that election.

Mr Chilima then joined Chakwera’s campaign as his running mate in an historic election rerun in 2020, when Mr Chakwera was elected president.

It was the first time in Africa that an election result that was overturned by a court resulted in a defeat for the sitting president.

The vice president had been facing corruption charges over allegations that he received money in return for influencing the awarding of government contracts, but prosecutors dropped the charges last month.

That led to criticism that Mr Chakwera’s administration was not taking a hard enough stance against graft.

Mr Chilima was arrested in late 2022 and made several court appearances, but the trial has yet to start. He has denied the allegations.