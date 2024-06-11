King and Queen to make trip to Channel Islands in July

The King and Queen are to pay a summer visit to the Channel Islands.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Jersey on July 15 and then to Guernsey on July 16 for the two-day whistlestop trip, the States of Jersey and Guernsey announced.

It is the couple’s first visit to the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey – the two Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.

The King and Queen with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands – dating from when William the Conqueror’s son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106.

Charles, who resumed public-facing duties in April despite his continued treatment for cancer, returned from the busy D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France, last week.

He has a number of high-profile appearances ahead of him, including Trooping the Colour, the Garter Day ceremony and a possible appearance at Ascot in June.

The post-General Election trip will end the day before the planned State Opening of Parliament on July 17, which is also Camilla’s 77th birthday.

Charles and Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament in November 2023 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The visit will highlight the relationship between the Channel Islands and the Crown which stretches back centuries.

On Jersey, Charles and Camilla will visit the capital, St Helier, and attend a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court, followed by a large-scale open-air expo.

On Guernsey, the King and Camilla will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.

At official functions, islanders raise the loyal toast to “The Duke of Normandy, our King”.

Charles and Camilla will also head to the Crown Pier to learn about the island’s heritage and traditions, biodiversity initiatives, local food, and the work to promote the language of Guernesiais – also known as Guernsey French.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall run under a brightly coloured parachute during a youth rally on their last visit to Guernsey in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

Bailiff of Guernsey Sir Richard McMahon said: “It will be a great privilege to welcome Their Majesties to the Bailiwick for the first time as King and Queen, the year after their coronation.

“Their visit this summer shows just how special the relationship between the Crown and the Islands is.”

Deputy Lyndon Trott, Chief Cinister of Guernsey, said: “As is well known, His Majesty also has a special interest in global efforts to combat climate change.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our initiatives to support those efforts and promote sustainability across a range of sectors.

“That includes the pioneering green finance initiatives of our main economic sector, which have a global impact.”

Time constraints mean the couple will not be able to travel to the islands of Alderney and Sark, which are part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Elizabeth II is presented with two dead mallards on a silver platter in an act of homage by Steve Morgan, seigneur of the Parish of Trinity, on Jersey in 2001 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Deputy Bailiff of Jersey Robert MacRae announced the visit to members of Jersey’s parliament, the States Assembly, on Tuesday morning.

The Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, added that Charles and Camilla are “looking forward greatly” to the trip.

“The binding benefits of this special relationship remain as strong as ever and I know Their Majesties are looking forward greatly to their visit next month,” Vice Admiral Kyd said.

The Crown Dependencies are not part of the UK but are self-governing possessions of the British Crown.

When the late Queen Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two dead ducks on a silver tray – part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs – lords of the manor – would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy with the mallards.

Charles and Camilla last visited the Channel Islands during the Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.