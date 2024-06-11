Woman accused over monkey torture videos granted conditional bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman accused over monkey torture videos granted conditional bail

By Press Association
The case against Adriana Orme, who is accused of uploading monkey torture videos to online chat groups, was adjourned after her barrister requested she be given access to a Dutch interpreter (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A judge has adjourned a case against a woman accused of uploading monkey torture videos to online chat groups.

Adriana Orme appeared in person at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday and was granted conditional bail, after her barrister asked for her to have access to a Dutch interpreter.

The 55-year-old is alleged to have published an obscene article by uploading one image and 26 videos of monkey torture between April 14 and June 16 2022, and to have encouraged or assisted the commission of unnecessary suffering by making a £10 payment to a PayPal account on April 26 2022.

She has yet to enter a plea to the charges but her co-defendant, Holly LeGresley, is awaiting sentence after admitting she uploaded 22 images and 132 videos of monkeys being tortured to online chat groups.

Holly LeGresley admitted uploading 22 images and 132 videos of monkeys being tortured to online chat groups (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A short hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday was told that psychiatric reports are being prepared ahead of the sentencing of LeGresley at a later date.

The 37-year-old, who was charged following an investigation by the BBC into torture of monkeys overseas, admitted her guilt at a previous hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.

Orme, of The Beeches, Ryall, near Upton-upon Severn, Worcestershire, was granted an adjournment of her plea hearing after submissions made by her barrister, Curtis Myrie, to Judge James Burbidge KC.

Adjourning the case, the judge told Orme: “I am working on the basis that you do understand me, but your barrister has asked, given the significance of the matters alleged against you, that you be assisted by an interpreter in your first language, which is Dutch.

“I have acceded to that request.

“I hope it can be arranged for you to have a conference with him and a Dutch interpreter before you come back to court on the 19th of June.”