Former Kent Police officer charged with rape and sexual assault, force says

A former Kent Police officer has been charged with rape and sexual assault of two women while he was serving in the force.

Jamie Woodhams, of Ashford has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to alleged offences against the women in Kent and elsewhere between 2006 and 2022.

The 51-year-old is also charged with three counts of misconduct in public office, relating to alleged relationships he formed with women he met while on duty.

Detectives began investigating Woodhams, who resigned from Kent Police in April 2022, following a report made to the force in October 2022.

Woodhams will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 27.