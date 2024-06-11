‘I am not quite myself,’ says Danish PM in first TV interview since assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I am not quite myself,’ says Danish PM in first TV interview since assault

By Press Association
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)
In her first television interview since she was assaulted last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said “I am not quite myself,” but will continue to work mostly from her office.

Ms Frederiksen, who suffered a minor whiplash after a man had assaulted her Friday in central Copenhagen, said in her first reaction the following day that she was ok.

Ms Frederiksen gave no details of the assault on Tuesday when she spoke in a television interview, but said “it was very intimidating when someone crosses the last physical limit you have. There is some shock and surprise in that”.

She said it was “probably also an accumulation of many other things. Threats over a long period of time on social media have gotten worse, especially after the war in the Middle East. Shouting in public space. Maybe that was the final straw.”

“As a human being, it feels like an attack on me,” Ms Frederiksen said in the 10-minute-long interview.

“But I have no doubt that it was the prime minister that was hit. In this way, it also becomes a kind of attack on all of us.”

“I would rather have a Denmark where the prime minister can bicycle to work without being worried,” she said.

“I am Mette at my core, but I am the country’s prime minister. Thus, an institution that you must not attack like the police.”

A 39-year-old Polish man living in Denmark was arrested and held in pre-trial custody until June 20 on preliminary charges of violence against a person in public service.

Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg arrive at the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day
Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg arrive at the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Jordan Pettitt/AP)

In Denmark, preliminary charges are one step short of formal ones but allow authorities to keep criminal suspects in custody during an investigation.

The motive for the assault was unclear.

In court, the suspect who was not identified, reportedly praised Ms Frederiksen as “a really good prime minister,” and investigators suspect he was under the influence of drugs and intoxicated at the time of the incident that happened just before 6pm local time on Friday.

Media reports said the man walked towards Ms Frederiksen and pushed her hard while she was passing one of Copenhagen’s main squares.

He hit her upper right arm with a clenched fist.

Ms Frederiksen has not appeared in public since the attack and has not participated in public party events as the results of Sunday’s European Parliament elections started coming in.

Her party, the Social Democrats, faced a loss in the vote.

Ms Frederiksen, 46, has been Denmark’s prime minister since 2019.