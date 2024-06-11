William jokes about his ‘Harry Potter’ scar after checking out seaweed golf tee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William jokes about his ‘Harry Potter’ scar after checking out seaweed golf tee

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales made a fact-finding visit to Cardiff to learn more about businesses and organisations utilising the benefits of seaweed (Geoff Caddick/PA)
The Prince of Wales made a fact-finding visit to Cardiff to learn more about businesses and organisations utilising the benefits of seaweed (Geoff Caddick/PA)

The Prince of Wales joked about his famous “Harry Potter” scar when he came across a golf tee – made from seaweed.

William mentioned the golfing accident which left him with a head wound during a fact-finding visit to Wales to learn more about businesses and organisations utilising the benefits of seaweed.

Entrepreneurs gathered at Cardiff Metropolitan University to discuss investment in the sector and display products based on what Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, dubbed the super-power of seaweed.

Prince of Wales visits Cardiff
The Prince of Wales visited an event celebrating the seaweed industry and food innovation in Wales, which was being held at Cardiff Metropolitan University (Geoff Caddick/PA)

The prince chatted to Pierre Paslier, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Notpla, which supplies seaweed packaging to major sporting and music venues across the country.

The future king picked up a seaweed-produced golf tee, made to biodegrade and fertilise greens and, when asked if he played golf, Mr Paslier said he replied “No – the last time I played golf…” and pointed to his head.

It was during his five years as a pupil at Ludgrove School in Berkshire that William, then eight years old, suffered a golfing accident that left him with his “Harry Potter” scar.

Notpla is a former category winner in William’s Earthshot environmental prize and the prince has taken a keen interest in the business.

The firm’s seaweed-based products are supplied to Levy, a leading sports and entertainment caterer, and used in more than 50 venues from the Oval to Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis Club and London’s O2 Arena.

Prince of Wales visits Cardiff
William spoke with members of staff testing the salt content of food (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Among the organisations invited to the event were Car-y-Mor, a community-owned seaweed farm in Pembrokeshire, High Tide, a Swansea company that produces seaweed snack bars, and St Asaph-based PlantSea, which makes packaging from seaweed.

Owen Haines, from Car-y-Mor, which William visited last year, said the business is in the early stages but the potential to create local jobs and benefit other sectors like farming is huge.

“Coastal areas tend to be dominated by tourism and second homes, and the trouble with that is sooner or later the community collapses, as in, the doctor’s surgery closes, the school closes – no local can afford the housing,” Mr Haines said.

“Whereas if you start businesses like this, you’ve got a chance to restart. This is an opportunity to start a new sector with land and sea farming, by producing bio-stimulants (from the seaweed) you can put on the fields.”

Prince of Wales visits Cardiff
The Prince of Wales told members of the public that the visit had made him ‘quite hungry’ (Geoff Caddick/PA)

The not-for-profit Seaweed Alliance led a 12-month study which found that 50% of the marine area of Wales is suitable for cultivating kelp, with the potential to build a £105 million industry and create close to 1,000 jobs.

Mr Walker, who as commissioner is tasked with challenging public bodies to prepare for long-term problems and opportunities, later chaired a discussion on the potential of a viable seaweed industry.

He said that, beyond providing coastal employment, the seaweed industry “is an opportunity to use seaweed for environmental benefits, to tackle climate change and capture carbon in a way we’re not doing elsewhere”.

Before leaving, the prince was shown bread featuring seaweed and, when he made his way to his waiting car, told well-wishers outside that the visit had made him “quite hungry”.

Tracey Jeffreys, an administrator at the university who spoke with William, said: “We’re meant to be working but we snuck out and it was so lovely to see him.

“Some of the other girls asked if he’d tried the seaweed – he said he didn’t like it much.”