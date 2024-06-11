Fast greens could turn US Open into ‘great war of attrition’- Tiger Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Fast greens could turn US Open into ‘great war of attrition’- Tiger Woods

By Press Association
Tiger Woods feels the US Open could be a “war of attrition” (George Walker IV/AP)
Tiger Woods is braced for a “war of attrition” as Pinehurst hosts the 124th US Open Championship.

Woods was third behind Payne Stewart at the North Carolina venue in 1999 and runner-up to Michael Campbell in 2005, but did not compete in 2014 due to a back injury.

Germany’s Martin Kaymer was the runaway winner a decade ago in the first US Open since restoration work by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore meant there was none of the typical heavy rough and narrow fairways, leaving sandy ‘native areas’ and ‘turtleback’ greens as the course’s defence.

Keeping a ball on the ninth green proved so difficult that a forward tee had to be used, with USGA officials wary of a repeat of the farcical scenes in the final round at Shinnecock Hills in 2004 when fast greens and a questionable pin position saw play stopped while the seventh green was watered.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark warned on Monday that the greens were already “borderline” and Woods predicted games of ping-pong could break out as players chip or putt from one side of a green to the other.

“This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game,” the 15-time major winner said.

“It’s going to take a lot of mental discipline to play this particular golf course. We’ve been working on that and making sure that I understand the game plan and be ready in two more days.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods putts as his son Charlie watches on the seventh hole during a practice round for the US Open (George Walker IV/AP)

“It’s all different. I played it on bentgrass. So now having Bermuda, it’s very different. It’s grainy. I’ve used long irons and woods around the greens and I’ve seen a number of guys do the same thing.

“I’m guilty as well as the rest of the guys I’ve played with – we’ve putted off a lot of greens.

“It depends how severe the USGA wants to make this. But I foresee just like in ’05 watching some of the guys play ping-pong back and forth. It could happen.

“That’s the beauty of playing Donald Ross (the original architect) golf courses, he tests you. And since the renovation here I think they’ve done an amazing job of doing that.

“We were talking about it the last couple of days. When Donald did this golf course and made the greens this severe, I don’t think he intended it to be running at 13 on the stimpmeter (a device used to measure green speed). They were the speed of fairways.

“They’re very severe and we’re playing under faster conditions. It’s more of a test. It’s going to be a great test and a great war of attrition this week. It’s going to be a lot of fun for all of us.

“We were half joking that by the end of the week it might be one of those Bermuda greens when they get so slick that you bend down to read a putt or bend down to fix a ball mark and your putter slips.

“I think it has that kind of look and that kind of sheen that it could get there by Sunday. It has that look and feel that this could be one of the Opens where whatever the leading score is, that’s probably as low as we’ll ever go after the first day.”