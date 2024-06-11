Hunter Biden grateful for support but ‘disappointed’ by conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hunter Biden grateful for support but ‘disappointed’ by conviction

By Press Association
Hunter Biden leaves the court with his mother, first lady Jill Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden (Matt Slocum/AP)
Hunter Biden leaves the court with his mother, first lady Jill Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden (Matt Slocum/AP)

Hunter Biden said he is grateful for the support from family and friends but “disappointed” by the outcome following his conviction on felony charges in a federal gun case.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome,” the US president’s son said in a statement.

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

Defence lawyer Abbe Lowell said they are “naturally disappointed” by Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict.

Mr Lowell said in a statement that they respect the jury process and will vigorously pursue all legal challenges that are available.

“Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family,” Mr Lowell said.

After Hunter Biden’s conviction, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and the first lady will always be there for their son “with our love and support”.

The president said he will accept the outcome and continue to respect the judicial process as his son considers an appeal.

President Joe Biden speaking with American flags in the background
President Joe Biden said he and the first lady will always be there for their son (AP)

President Biden said he and wife Jill love their son and they are proud of the man he is today.

The special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden said his conviction on federal gun crimes is a reminder that no one is above the law.

David Weiss, US attorney for Delaware, said: “No one in this country is above the law. Everyone must be accountable for their actions.”

Republican reaction to Hunter Biden’s verdict was swift and varied as some called the guilty outcome overdue accountability for the Biden family while others said it represented a “veil of fairness”.

Special counsel David Weiss, centre, accompanied by federal prosecutors Derek Hines and Leo Wise, speaks during a news conference
Special counsel David Weiss, centre, accompanied by federal prosecutors Derek Hines and Leo Wise, speaks during a news conference (Matt Slocum/AP)

James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who has been investigating the president’s family for the last two years, said the verdict marked “a step towards accountability”.

Mr Comer and other House Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry into President Biden for the last 17 months that has failed to directly connect the commander-in-chief to his family’s overseas business dealings.

Mr Comer has taken a special interest in Hunter Biden and his various legal woes, bringing in the president’s son last year to conduct a deposition.