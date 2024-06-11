Rory McIlroy eyes European record as fifth major remains elusive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy eyes European record as fifth major remains elusive

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy remains focused on becoming Europe’s most successful player (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rory McIlroy remains focused on becoming the most successful European player in history after a “come-to-Jesus” moment transformed his US Open record.

After winning his first major title at Congressional in 2011, McIlroy missed the cut in his title defence and failed to contend in the following three years before suffering a run of three straight early exits.

Since then however, the Northern Irishman has reeled off five straight top 10s, culminating in finishing second just a shot behind Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club last year.

“I feel like I really struggled at US Open set ups, 2016, ’17, ’18 in particular,” McIlroy said at Pinehurst, where he finished 23rd the last time the North Carolina venue staged the event.

“I sort of had a bit of a come-to-Jesus moment after that, tried to really figure out why that was. Then my performances from 2019 and after that have been really, really good.”

Asked what that revelation was, McIlroy added: “I would say embracing the difficult conditions, embracing the style of golf needed to contend at a US Open, embracing patience.

“Honestly, embracing what I would have called “boring” back in the day.

“Explosiveness isn’t going to win a US Open. It’s more methodically building your score over the course of four days and being okay with that. It’s more of a reframing of a mindset than anything else.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy tosses grass into the air to check the wind on the 18th tee during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

A month after Martin Kaymer’s wire-to-wire victory in 2014, McIlroy also led from start to finish to win the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and then claimed a second US PGA title three weeks later at Valhalla.

That remains his last major title to date but the 35-year-old has not given up hope of surpassing the achievements of European greats Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo, who won five and six majors respectively.

“I’ve always said I still feel like being the most successful European in the game is within my reach,” McIlroy, who will play alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds, said.

“I’ve got obviously Seve and Nick Faldo to pass there in terms of major wins.

“I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved.

“Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve got a particular number of wins [as a target]. I want to win as many golf tournaments as I can, as many majors as I can.

“I think the only thing about trying to pick a number is that you’re setting yourself up for failure or disappointment.

“Tiger (Woods) wanted to surpass Jack (Nicklaus). It looks like he mightn’t get there, but are we going to call Tiger’s career a failure? Absolutely not. It’s arguably the best. He’s played the best golf anyone’s ever seen.

“If someone would have told me at 20 years old I’d be sitting here at 35 and this is the career I’ve had, I would not have believed them and I would have been ecstatic.

“Still have a good little bit of time, hopefully for the next 10 years. I still like to think I’ve got a good run ahead of me.

“Whatever those numbers are, whatever the totals add up to, I’ll accept that and feel like I’ve done pretty well for a little boy from Northern Ireland that dreamed of playing golf for a living one day.”