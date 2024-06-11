Erik ten Hag to remain as Manchester United manager after performance review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag to remain as Manchester United manager after performance review

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag’s current deal is due to expire next summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag is to stay as Manchester United manager following the club’s performance review, the PA news agency understands.

A poor second season in charge at Old Trafford ended on a high as the Dutchman led the Red Devils to an FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

United have spent the past fortnight reviewing the 2023-24 campaign and overall first-team operation, leading questions to mount over Ten Hag’s position.

Erik Ten Hag applauds from the touchline
Ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun (Martin Rickett/PA)

But PA understands United have decided that the 54-year-old will remain in his post after considering all eventualities.

Ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun. His current deal is due to expire next summer.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reported to have held talks with former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in France last week as speculation mounted over Ten Hag’s future.

The former Ajax boss had come under increasing pressure as United slipped to 14 Premier League defeats last season, with their poor domestic form mirrored in the Champions League.

United’s eighth-placed top-flight finish was their lowest of the Premier League era and they finished with a negative goal difference for the first time.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lifts the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup final
United’s surprise win over City in the FA Cup final was Ten Hag’s second major trophy in two seasons (John Walton/PA)

They also ended up bottom of a Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, winning just one of their six ties as they missed the chance to drop into the Europa League.

But Ten Hag would point to his 66 wins from 114 games in charge, a 57.9 per cent win rate that has only been bettered by Jose Mourinho since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

United’s surprise win over City in the FA Cup final was Ten Hag’s second major trophy in two seasons at the club following their EFL Cup win over Newcastle in the 2022-23 season.

After United’s Wembley win last month, Ten Hag said he did not know what the future held for him when asked if he expected to remain in charge next season.

He said: “Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I’m not satisfied with it. We have to do better.

“If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do.”

When pressed about United’s lowest league finish since 1989-90, he pointed to a raft of injuries to senior players last season and added: “When I took over, we were in a mess.

“The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity. But you need a strong squad and the players to be available.

“When you don’t have players available, you cannot win.”