Home Entertainment Music

Singer claims hospital thought he was mentally ill and not member of Four Tops

By Press Association
Alexander Morris performing on stage with the Four Tops (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Alexander Morris performing on stage with the Four Tops (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The lead singer of the Four Tops said a hospital in the Detroit area restrained him and ordered a psychological exam after refusing to believe that he was part of the Motown music group.

Alexander Morris, who is black, filed a lawsuit on Monday against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren, alleging racial discrimination and other misconduct during an April 2023 visit for chest pain and breathing problems.

Hospital staff “wrongfully assumed he was mentally ill when he revealed his identity as a celebrity figure”, the lawsuit says.

The Four Tops started in the 1950s and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morris is not an original member, but he joined the group in 2019.

The lawsuit says a nurse finally believed Morris was in the Four Tops and the psychological exam was cancelled.

The hospital offered a 25 dollar gift card as an apology, but Morris refused to accept it, the lawsuit says.

“We remain committed to honouring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community,” the hospital said in response to the lawsuit.

“We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We will not comment on pending litigation.”

Morris talked publicly about the incident last year, saying he had returned to Detroit, his hometown, and was “being told that I’m insane or schizophrenic”.