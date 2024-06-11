Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after seven months of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after seven months of marriage

By Press Association
Billy Ray Cyrus (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billy Ray Cyrus (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old country musician filed for divorce from the 36-year-old, whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges, in a Tennessee court on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct”.

Cyrus is also seeking an annulment due to alleged fraud on Hodges’ part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud.

Billy Ray Cyrus performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Billy Ray Cyrus performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The filing gives no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct of fraud, but says each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hodges did not immediately return requests for comment.

The filing was first reported on Tuesday by TMZ.

After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and released several songs together over the course of their relationship.

In an Instagram post in April, commemorating their six-month anniversary, Hodges wrote: “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

Neither Hodges nor Cyrus has commented on the divorce via their social media accounts.

Cyrus has been married twice before, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including musician and actor Miley Cyrus.

They divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together.

Miley Cyrus performing on the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2019
Miley Cyrus at Glastonbury in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

They had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013.

The 2022 divorce kicked off a highly publicised rift in the Cyrus family.

When Miley won her first Grammy Award in February, she said “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone” after a long list of thank yous and shoutouts to her family that included her mother, who was in attendance, but excluded her father and one-time Hannah Montana co-star.